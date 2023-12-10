3 Pittsburgh Steelers playing their way off the 2024 roster
By James Nolan
1. P, Presley Harvin
In the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Steelers selected punter Presley Harvin. At first, they thought they were getting a great young leg. Unfortunately, the Georgia Tech alumni haven't found success in his first three seasons in the NFL.
This season, Harvin is averaging just 44.7 yards per punt, which is the fourth worst in the NFL. Since he's been in the NFL, the Steelers punter is third worst in average yards per punt.
During his senior season at Georgia Tech, he averaged 48 yards per punt, and he even booted his longest ball 70 yards. With four games remaining, it seems unlikely that Harvin will be able to turn things around enough to remain on the 2024 roster.
It's unfortunate considering all the hype surrounding Harbin when he first joined the Steelers. This season has been too much of a struggle to see him returning in 2024 though.