3 Pittsburgh Steelers who won't be back if they trade for L'Jarius Sneed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been noted as a potential trade suitor for L'Jarius Sneed. However, that could limit their spending moving forward.
By Mark Powell
1. An L'Jarius Sneed trade could take Steelers out of Mason Rudolph chase
The Steelers front office claims they want Mason Rudolph back. At the same time, however, there have been rumblings that Pittsburgh is interested in other veteran quarterbacks, such as Ryan Tannehill and even Kirk Cousins. A Justin Fields trade cannot be ruled out, either, assuming it's at the right price for Pittsburgh.
Rudolph deserves another chance with the Steelers, as he'd compete for the starting job in training camp against Kenny Pickett. If he can play like he did at the end of last season -- leading Pittsburgh to the postseason in the process -- then he will eventually receive that chance.
Yet, all of this is assuming the Steelers actually want Rudolph back. It's unclear what his price tag will be, but if Rudolph wants to parlay his late-season run into a lucrative deal, that likely takes the Steelers out of the equation, especially if they trade for and sign Sneed to a contract worth over $20 million AAV.
Pittsburgh still believes in Kenny Pickett, which is why they won't overpay for Rudolph, a quarterback they are familiar with and (for better or worse) do not believe to be an elite passer.