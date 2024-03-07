3 Pittsburgh Steelers who won't be back if they trade for L'Jarius Sneed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been noted as a potential trade suitor for L'Jarius Sneed. However, that could limit their spending moving forward.
By Mark Powell
2. Levi Wallace was on the outs already with the Steelers
For reasons I don't fully understand, the Steelers want Levi Wallace back for the 2024 season. Wallace is a free agent and allowed 569 yards and six touchdowns last season, per Pro Football Reference.
Wallace is a veteran defensive back who has lost a step. In many ways, he is the opposite of L'Jarius Sneed, a 27-year-old cornerback at the top of his game who would compliment Joey Porter Jr. perfectly. The Steelers have the luxury of putting Porter Jr. on the opposing team's top receiver, thus not necessarily needing to spend big on their No. 2 option.
Pittsburgh's secondary depth is in question beyond Porter Jr., though. The Steelers put a lot of pressure on their corners to cover well in 1-on-1 situations, or in clever zone schemes. Porter Jr. can do just that, but Wallace and Patrick Peterson leave a lot to be desired at this stage of their career.
Trading for Sneed wouldn't eliminate the Steelers from the Wallace 'chase', if you can even call it that. Yet, unless Wallace took the veteran minimum to return, it wouldn't make much sense.