3 players the Trail Blazers could trade next besides Jrue Holiday
In the aftermath of the Damian Lillard trade, the Trail Blazers have several other veterans they could move to speed up their rebuild.
Trail Blazers that could be traded: 1. Matisse Thybulle
The final player on this list is Matisse Thybulle. Unlike the other two players, Thybulle is a lot more tradable from a salary perspective due to the fact that he is owed $10.5 million annually over the next three years. Still, Thybulle has a lot less value than the other two players on the list.
Because Thybulle is owed that much money over the next three years, it's hard to find a team that would give even heavily protected first-round pick for the role player. It is great that Thybulle got a three-year deal that gives him financial security and allows him to prove his worth in the NBA foreseeable future. Still, it's hard to find a team that is willing to give mid-level exception money for a player who played his way out of Philly.
While he is a great defender in the league, there are legitmate concerns about his offensive game. Unless he is completely locking down the other team's best player, it's hard to find a basketball legitimate reason to give him top bench minutes. Unless things changes, this is what it makes it hard to find a deal for Thybulle.