3 players the Trail Blazers could trade next besides Jrue Holiday
In the aftermath of the Damian Lillard trade, the Trail Blazers have several other veterans they could move to speed up their rebuild.
Trail Blazers that could be traded: 2. Jerami Grant
According to Michael Scotto, the Trail Blazers are making Jerami Grant available in trades. Due to the fact that he was just re-signed to a huge new contract, he cannot be traded until early October. Grant is a solid offensive option for any team but isn't worth a maximum deal for the next five years. Teams around the league will most likely be hesitant to trade for him.
Teams around the league will certainly be interested in trading for Grant but he might not fetch as much as the Trail Blazers want for him because a trade partner may have to send two decent-size contracts to make it work.
Grant's deal is structured in a way that forces any team that acquires him to pay him a raise of five percent per year. To be clear again, it's great that he got this deal and good for the agency that represents him to get this deal after being tossed around the league. Still, it's hard to find a team that has $27 million dollars in disposable salary to get him.
The only team that comes to mind is the New York Knicks who can add Evan Fournier, Isaiah Hartenstein, and a first-round pick to get a deal done. While the Knicks would have one more offensive weapon for a team that struggled in the playoffs, that is really awkward fit with Julius Randle.