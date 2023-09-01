3 players who could break into Warriors starting lineup
The Golden State Warriors' starting lineup could be more susceptible to change than one might think at first glance.
Warriors player who could break into starting lineup: Chris Paul
Chris Paul has started every game of his NBA career — all 1,214 of them. That streak is expected to end this season with Golden State. The Warriors acquired Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole and pocket change after Paul was sent to Washington as part of the Bradley Beal trade. It has been a whirlwind summer for Paul, who enters his age-39 season with the team he once developed a passionate dislike for as a member of the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors already have a starting 'point guard' in Stephen Curry, although some would debate that specific label for Curry. It was actually Draymond Green who led Golden State in assists per game last season. Curry spends plenty of time darting around screens and driving defenses made with his off-ball movement. There's no reason — at least offensively — that Paul can't play next to Curry.
And, he will. Even if it's in a sixth-man capacity, Paul will get plenty of burn as Curry's backcourt partner. He will close games all the time. The defensive concerns are myriad, mostly tied to Paul's short stature and creaky knees, but the Warriors have the personnel to cover for him.
The primary concern with Paul as a starter doesn't really involve Paul at all. It's more of a Draymond-centric concern, as Paul replacing Looney would place Draymond as the full-time starting center. He's more than capable of defending fives and anchoring the defense, but Green is also 33 years old. We aren't talking about his 2017-18 prime; Green runs the risk of accruing too much mileage on too heavy a workload if he's starting every regular season game at the five spot.
Golden State should probably limit the taxation on Green's body in the regular season. Let him roam at the four spot and cause havoc that way while Looney absorbs physical battles in the post. The Warriors won't avoid small-ball completely, nor should they, but it probably shouldn't be the primary M.O.
That said... this is Chris Paul we're talking about. Last season wasn't his best and injuries are a monthly ordeal at this point, but Paul is a basketball savant of the highest order. Few have a more preternatural understanding of the game. His ability to manipulate defenses and elevate teammates continues, strong as ever, even as his body slows down. Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists on .440/.375/.831 splits last season. Again, not his best work, but far from terrible.
Paul is a starting caliber player with a Hall of Fame resume. It's impossible to write off the possibility of him earning his way into the first five.