3 players who could break into Warriors starting lineup
The Golden State Warriors' starting lineup could be more susceptible to change than one might think at first glance.
Warriors player who could break into starting lineup: Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga started 16 of 67 appearances for Golden State last season. This is a pivotal juncture for the former No. 7 pick, whose role has fluctuated dramatically over his first two years in the league. Golden State has two years of guaranteed team control left on his contract, plus restricted free agent rights, but Kuminga hasn't always been thrilled with the fickle nature of his playing time.
"It’s still tough to lock in every single time," Kuminga told the San Francisco Chronicle after his postseason minutes evaporated. "It’s still tough to smile every single time."
The Warriors' depth, experience, and focus on winning have not always been the best combination for an immensely talented lottery pick in search of an unimpeded runway to stardom. Whether Kuminga is truly ready for the pressure of an everyday starting role is up for debate, but this could be the season Golden State fully invests in the 20-year-old.
Draymond Green cited the arrival of CP3 as a potential game-changer for Kuminga: "I think Chris Paul will completely unlock [him] in his growth."
We all saw what Paul's arrival in Phoenix did for Deandre Ayton's offensive awareness and fundamentals. If Paul can help Kuminga get more comfortable as a pick-and-roll weapon, it could have a profound effect on the forward's ability to impact winning. Kuminga is an explosive downhill force and he even hit 37 percent of his 3s last season, but there has long been an erratic quality to his game. CP3 is the best possible mentor to rein in Kuminga's worst habits and set him on the skyward track.
Kuminga has spent plenty of time next to Green at the five spot. He's not the same rebounder and rim protector that Looney is, but with Green playing quarterback in the middle of the defense, there's value in Kuminga's athleticism as a switchable wing-big hybrid who can guard all over the floor. Kuminga hasn't tapped into his full defensive potential yet, but another year of experience could make all the difference.