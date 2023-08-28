3 underrated players on Warriors roster this season
Uncovering the impact of Moses Moody, Dario Saric, and Jonathan Kuminga and why they hold the key to the Warriors success this season.
By Kdelaney
Underrated players on Warriors this season:
1. Jonathan Kuminga
Nobody should be more excited about Chris Paul's arrival than Jonathan Kuminga. Even though Chris Paul wasn't pumped about not starting for the Warriors, Chris Paul will have to run the floor without Curry or Klay. That is when Kuminga will reap the benefits.
Curry already commented on the effect Paul has had on Kuminga in pickup games.
"“Obviously a great leader in terms of his communication. He’s going to get on you, he’s going to overcommunicate — and we need that. I’ve already seen him playing pick up, him helping [Jonathan Kuminga], how to help him run the pick and roll, where to be at, giving him confidence in those type of scenarios. That’ll help us in terms of trying to be more cohesive. "- Stephen Curry
Draymond Green made similar comments on Paul George's podcast, saying, “I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga in his growth."
In 20 minutes per game last season, Kuminga averaged nine points, three rebounds, and two assists. Kuminga improved in virtually every statistical category this past season, averaging career highs in points, assists, and rebounds per game. During Wiggins absence Kuminga found some rhythm. However, during the playoffs, Wiggins returned and as a result, 20-year-old's minutes dwindled. Kuminga played four or fewer minutes in nine of the Warriors' 13 playoff games.
Kuminga's combination of size, speed, and athletic ability should pair nicely with Paul. Additionally, a veteran guard like Paul should benefit Kuminga not only on the court but also in his maturity and professionalism off the court.