3 players in World Series that will turn Cardinals fans on Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals have become a laughingstock thanks to poor decision by their front office. These three players competing in the World Series will make fans turn on John Mozeliak, assuming that some haven't already.
By Curt Bishop
1. Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery was the Cardinals' only consistent starter this season before he was ultimately traded to the Rangers. He was sent to Texas due to the fact that the Cardinals had fallen out of contention by the trade deadline and become sellers.
St. Louis picked up some solid pieces in return, such as reliever John King and prospects Tekoah Roby and Thomas Sagesse. Still, Montgomery posted a 3.20 ERA during the regular season and has now emerged as the Rangers ace this postseason.
The 30-year-old is also 3-0 in seven appearances this postseason with an ERA of 1.99 in 31.2 innings of work.
Needless to say, it has to hurt for Cardinals fans to see so many of their former players having success with other teams while the Cardinals themselves remain on the outside looking in.
With Montgomery set to become a free agent, there is a chance that he could be back in Cardinal red in 2024. But for now, Cardinals fans are left to watch him and other former Cardinal players compete in the World Series with different teams, with the memory of these painful trades still haunting the team.