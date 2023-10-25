3 players in World Series that will turn Cardinals fans on Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals have become a laughingstock thanks to poor decision by their front office. These three players competing in the World Series will make fans turn on John Mozeliak, assuming that some haven't already.
By Curt Bishop
2. Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen serves as another painful reminder of what could have been. Back in 2017, St. Louis was in need of a power bat, and they acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins.
Gallen and Sandy Alcantara went back to Miami in that trade. Ozuna had a solid, albeit brief stint in St. Louis, and Gallen and Alcantara ultimately turned into Cy Young-caliber pitchers.
What ultimately failed the Cardinals in 2023 was their lack of pitching, which could have been avoided without this trade, especially if the Cardinals had chosen to sign a power bat in free agency.
Having both pitchers, especially Gallen would have likely had the Cardinals in contention for their 12th World Series title in 2023. The 28-year-old won 17 games this year and posted a 3.47 ERA in his 34 starts.
St. Louis finished in last place in the NL Central with a record of 71-91. Their 2023 rotation had several major problems, including the inconsistencies of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas and the health struggles of Steven Matz and Adam Wainwright.
Gallen will likely draw the start in Game 1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington as the D-Backs play in their first World Series since 2001