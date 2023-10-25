3 players in World Series that will turn Cardinals fans on Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals have become a laughingstock thanks to poor decision by their front office. These three players competing in the World Series will make fans turn on John Mozeliak, assuming that some haven't already.
By Curt Bishop
The World Series is set.
The Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 7 of the NLCS against the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and will now clash with the Texas Rangers in the World Series.
Both the Diamondbacks and Rangers are Wild Card teams and have flown under the radar all postseason long, and now both underdog teams will square off in the World Series to determine which Cinderella story culminates in a World Series title.
But as the World Series gets underway, there is a certain fanbase that may feel a sense of discontent over the fact that several of their team's former players are playing on the biggest stage.
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals will once again be reminded of all the players President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak let slip from his grasp in favor of other players who simply have not lived up to their expectations.
3. Adolis Garcia
Adolis Garcia made his MLB debut with the Cardinals late in the 2018 season and was ultimately designated for assignment after the 2019 season when St. Louis signed left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim.
Garcia was later traded to the Rangers for cash considerations. While Kim turned out to be a solid rotation piece for the Redbirds, however, Garcia blossomed into a star.
Recently he earned ALCS MVP honors after crushing five home runs and hitting for a .357 average while posting a 1.293 OPS and driving in 15 runs in the series victory over the vaunted Astros.
Garcia's postseason surge is a painful reminder of what could have been if the Cardinals had held onto him instead of prioritizing Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson.