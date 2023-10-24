Adolis Garcia taunts Astros fans as he ends their season in heartbreak
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia opted to taunt Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia had himself a night in Game 7 of the ALCS, leading his team to the World Series in the process. Garcia had two home runs, four hits and five RBIs against the Astros, serving as a hero for baseball fans around the country.
While Houston was rightly rooting for their Astros, the majority of baseball fans were downright tired of watching Dusty Baker's club win. After the 2017 sign-stealing scandal came to light, as well as last year's redeem team of sorts, Houston finally has to take its medicine...sort of. Losing to an in-state rival in the ALCS cannot be easy, especially when they held a 3-2 lead heading back to Minute Maid Park.
Garcia ensure Astros fans will not forget about this loss anytime soon.
Garcia unleashed an elite bat flip, and stared down Astros fans who have been booing him since Game 6. The 30-year-old also signaled to Houston fans that he could not hear their boos, though they were deafening at times in the Rangers two games at the giant juice box.
Adolis Garcia taunts Astros fans: What it means for Rangers
Prior to the season, the Astros were seen as the obvious favorites in the AL East, with perhaps the Seattle Mariners as their only challenger. That changed in a hurry. The money Texas has invested in this team finally paid off, with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager becoming the best infield in the sport. The pitching staff, led by Nathan Eovaldi, got even better after the trade deadline acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer, both of whom pitched on Monday night.
The Rangers will now host the first two World Series games, regardless of who wins. We hear you, Garcia and Texas. It's loud and clear from the Rangers point of view.