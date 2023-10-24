Adolis Garcia dares Astros to target him again, admires longest single of the season
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia has been at the center of controversy since ALCS Game 5, and he made sure to admire his long single to start Game 7.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia picked up right where he left off in Game 6, as he hit a grand slam against the Houston Astros. Garcia has been at the center of it all since Game 5, when he started a benches-clearing incident after being hit by a Bryan Abreu pitch.
Garcia was convinced that Abreu went up-and-in on him on purpose, and Martin Maldonado didn't exactly deny those rumors postgame. Abreu insisted that wasn't the case, though he was still suspended for two games. After an appeal, Abreu won't have to serve his suspension until next season.
In his first at-bat on Game 7, Garcia hit a long single that went off the wall. Because Garcia admired his line drive, he wasn't able to advance to second base off the bat. However, he did pick up a stolen base to make up for that.
Garcia stood at home plate for...awhile, and doubled the Rangers lead in the process.
Adolis Garcia doubles Rangers lead, admires his long single in the process
Garcia believed he was plunked in Game 5 in part because of his post-home run antics. Assuredly he will not suffer the same fate in a winner-take-all Game 7, though he may be testing the Astros patience in this moment.
Garcia was the target of plenty of Astros fans in Game 6, but clearly that did not pay off. Rangers star Marcus Semien admired Garcia's mentality.
“I've never played outfield. I know [visiting players] get yelled at all night,” Marcus Semien said of García’s big night. “I'm sure it was crazy. And then at the plate, it's the ALCS and Houston Astros fans have been here [before]. They tried to do everything they can to get in our heads. It's a great swing by him to quiet everybody down.”
The Rangers are off to a hot start in a decisive game. Surely, the Astros should have some sort of counterpunch planned (perhaps not literally this time).
We'll have more on this story momentarily.