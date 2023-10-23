Astros fans let Adolis Garcia hear it during first at-bat of Game 6
Houston Astros fans booed Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia during Game 6 after he caused the benches to clear in Game 5 on Friday.
By Scott Rogust
There was no real bad blood shown between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers throughout the American League Championship Series. But that all changed in Game 5 on Friday, when Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch by Astros reliever Bryan Abreu, leading to both benches clearing. Abreu, Garcia, and Houston manager Dusty Baker getting ejected from the game. Abreu was ultimately handed a two-game suspension by MLB for "intentionally hitting" Garcia.
With the series heading back to Houston for Game 6, the reaction Astros fans would give Garcia was a point of interest. Spoiler alert -- they let it be known they don't like Garcia.
In the top of the first inning on Sunday night, Garcia stepped into the batter's box, and Minute Maid Park erupted with boos.
Astros fans boo Adolis Garcia mercilessly in Game 6 of the ALCS
This is probably the least surprising reaction imaginable.
During the aforementioned benches-clearing incident, Garcia got in the face of Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. That resulted in both teams trying to de-escalate the situation, with Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez holding back Garcia. After the game, the Rangers felt that Garcia was intentionally hit, while the Astros declared that there wasn't any intent on the hit-by pitch. But the on-field officials declared that Abreu's pitch was intentional, as did the league
Ahead of Game 6, Abreu announced that he would be appealing his two-game suspension. The hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday.
Heading back to Garcia's first at-bat in Game 6, the outfielder struck out swinging on four pitches. Not only did that end the inning, but it left Marcus Semien stranded after walking in the first at-bat of the game.
With a win on Sunday night, the Astros would clinch the AL pennant and a spot in the World Series for the fifth time in seven years. If the Rangers win, that will force a Game 7 on Monday night.