Bryan Abreu's appeal could hurt Houston Astros in the long run
While Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu will appeal his two-game suspension for plunking Adolis Garcia, it could hurt his team in the long run.
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu will not be suspended for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. Abreu hit Adolis Garcia with an inside pitch, which led to the latter having a confrontational conversation with Martin Maldonado. Eventually, the benches cleared, yet Abreu is the only player who was suspended.
Garcia and others were fined for their roles in the confrontation. Garcia hasn't been afraid to speak out after the fact, saying he felt he was put in harms way. Abreu and many Astros have stated the HBP was not intentional. Considering Houston was down in the late innings at the time of the benches-clearing incident, it's tough to imagine Abreu would purposely hit Garcia and put another runner on base.
MLB didn't see it that way, and suspended Abreu two games. His appeal will be heard in rather short order, and could cost the Astros in a Game 7 or early in the World Series.
Will Bryan Abreu pitch for Astros in Game 6?
If Dusty Baker is smart he will use Abreu in Game 6 while he still can, especially if the contest is close. Abreu has been dominant for the Astros this postseason. As a dependable late-inning reliever, pitchers like Abreu are hard to come by.
Considering Abreu's appeal will be heard prior to any Game 7 or World Series, the most likely outcome would be some sort of mediation. That could lead to a one-game ban, for example, so if the Rangers win on Sunday night, Houston's bullpen will be shorthanded for a winner-take-call Game 7.
Abreu is no guarantee to receive an abbreviated appeal. He's certainly likely to serve at least a one-game suspension. The best outcome here for Houston is to win the ALCS in six games, and then be without Abreu for Game 1 of the World Series. It's not ideal, but it's better than losing the right-hander for Game 7.