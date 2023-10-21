MLB makes asinine decision following benches-clearing Astros-Rangers brouhaha
MLB is overreacting to what happened during Game 5 of the ALCS.
By Drew Koch
Major League Baseball has lost its ever-loving mind. Following the benches-clearing incident on Friday night in Arlington, the league has decided to suspend Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu for the remainder of the American League Championship Series.
In case you missed it, Abreu threw a pitch inside and struck Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia. The Rangers outfielder immediately turned around and went face-to-face with Astros catcher Martin Maldanado.
The Astros and Rangers benches cleared, and eventually, cooler heads prevailed. Garcia and Abreu were both ejected, and an incensed Astros manager Dusty Baker was sent packing as well.
MLB makes asinine decision following Astros-Rangers scuffle
According to the release from Major League Baseball, per MLB.com, all six of the umpires deemed Bryan Abreu’s throw intentional. How in the world can all six umpires judge intent, especially the one who's out in right field over 100 feet away from the plate?
Did Abreu even have reason to throw at Adolis Garcia? If you're a fan of old-school baseball, he sure as heck did. Garcia's bat spike following a three-run homer in the sixth inning was akin to what former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista did back in 2015.
Look, I understand the game today is different, and I'm not advocating for a pitcher to retaliate against an opposing batter. But if you're going to pimp a run a home run in the manner that Garcia did, don't be shocked if the next pitch you see comes in high and tight.
Furthermore, Abreu didn't charge at Garcia after hitting him with a pitch. In fact, Garcia's ire was directed toward the Astros' catcher. So had Garcia just taken his medicine and walked down to first base, none of this would have happened.
You've also got to take the situation into consideration. While stranger things have happened, it makes no sense for Abreu to purposefully plunk Garcia while trailing by two runs with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the ALCS.
By hitting Garcia, Abreu put runners on first and second with nobody out. You've got to be pretty steamed, and selfish I might add, in order to pull a stunt like that on purpose.
The Texas Rangers failed to get a run across in the eighth despite having two on and nobody. The Houston Astros then took the lead in the ninth courtesy of a three-run bomb off the bat of Jose Altuve.
Game 6 is back in Houston on Sunday night. Bryan Abreu can appeal the decision, and undoubtedly will. The right-hander has been one of Dusty Baker's best relievers all season, so if the suspension is upheld, that spells trouble for the Astros.