First pitch: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 World Series no one saw coming
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will battle for the 2023 World Series title, and here's a look into the crystal ball ahead of Friday's Game 1 in Arlington.
By Kevin Henry
After a pair of unexpected Game 7 League Championship Series finishes with the road team taking both, get ready for what should be an unpredictable Fall Classic between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
When Game 1 of the World Series opens up Friday night inside Globe Life Field, there will be plenty of intrigue as a pair of teams that haven't been to the Fall Classic since 2011 (Texas) and 2001 (Arizona) square off with a cast of characters that include everything from the likely National League Rookie of the Year in Corbin Carroll to the man who earned MVP honors the last time the World Series was in Arlington (Corey Seager with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020).
So what should you expect when the 2023 World Series gets underway? Here are a trio of bold predictions for what should be a fascinating Fall Classic.
World Series bold prediction 1: Ketel Marte will be the hitting hero for Arizona
Texas had its hands full trying to get Houston's Yordan Alvarez out in the ALCS, and the Rangers will have the same issues trying to retire Marte when the World Series begins.
In 19 regular-season plate appearances against Texas pitching this season, Marte slashed .429/.526/1.071 with three home runs. He's already entering the Fall Classic on a hot streak, hitting safely in each of his first 16 postseason games (the longest streak to open postseason play in MLB history) and Marte has already shown he can hit Texas pitching this season. Put those two things together and Marte will be a headache for the Rangers throughout the series.
Not only will Marte hit well against the Rangers, he will finish the World Series with the most hits on the Arizona roster.