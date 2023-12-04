3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Bears should be paying attention to
The Chicago Bears need to hit home runs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there several prospects that would fit the bill. Here's who they should have their eyes on.
1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The offensive line for the Bears is getting better, but they need more. Besides the center position, offensive tackle still needs a boost. As well as Nate Davis has played when he is on the field, he and Teven Jenkins have had trouble staying on the field. Braxton Jones, despite his recent injury, has been very reliable. So, kick him inside to guard and draft Joe Alt as the franchise left tackle.
A quarterback can only do so much without protection. By adding Alt, the Bears get a BIG addition to their trenches. Alt comes from a school that takes pride in putting out offensive linemen, see Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson and Zack Martin for instance. Adding Alt to the long list of players who thrived in the NFL trenches after being based in Irish roots would be fitting. Plus, the Bears need all the help they can get in that area. Never a bad idea to have too many trench studs.