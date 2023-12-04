3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Bears should be paying attention to
The Chicago Bears need to hit home runs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there several prospects that would fit the bill. Here's who they should have their eyes on.
2. Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
For all the faults the Bears have had, the one good thing that they do is get pass rushers. They take that position very seriously, and more often than not, they hit gold. Recently? Mixed results, but they still prioritize them. That's where Alabama's Dallas Turner gets into the equation. Turner learned a lot from former teammate Will Anderson Jr, and he has helped the Tide do work on defense this season.
In Chicago, Turner would be able to step in right away to the starting lineup. The question is how much weight he may need to add and where the coaches utilize him. The smart thing to do would be to tell him just rush the quarterback, but in this day and age, he may have to add some coverage skills to his game. Given his intelligence and hard coaching under Nick Saban, that shouldn't be too difficult to do.