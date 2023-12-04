3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Bears should be paying attention to
The Chicago Bears need to hit home runs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there several prospects that would fit the bill. Here's who they should have their eyes on.
While several teams are fighting for a playoff spot or to stay in the current playoff bracket, the Chicago Bears are looking ahead to the NFL Draft.
It's a sad state of affairs in the Windy City, but that is the result you get when your record is poor and the coaching behind it is abysmal. There is no doubt that changes need to be made within the organization.
Having said that, the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the top, and an argument could be made that those picking near the top of the draft this year of all years, have the best chance to find blue-chip prospects. Good thing for the Bears? They have two picks in the top 10 as of right now.
Let's take a look at three prospects who they should have their eyes on. NOTE: They are all really good and would make an instant impact.
3. Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Given the current state of affairs, there are several folks who believe the Bears should not draft Marvin Harrison Jr. However, unlike the Keyshawn Johnson situation, which those same individuals will go back to, MHJ is truly a generational prospect, with NFL blood running through his veins. His father was one of the greatest to ever play, and young Junior has learned from him his entire life. That means something.
Since MHJ jumped into the starting lineup, he has been a nightmare for the opposition. Additionally, his size, frame, and route-running ability, combined with reliable hands, will make him an instant upgrade to whatever team he goes to. The Bears need him now. A quarterback's best friend is an alpha receiver (WR/TE). See Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, etc.