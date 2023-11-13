3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Eagles should be paying attention to
These three NFL Draft prospects should be drawing strong attention from the Eagles as they look to strengthen their roster next offseason.
1. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The Eagles enjoyed a lot of production from Alshon Jeffery, a big-bodied receiver who played at South Carolina. Philadelphia could look to repeat the trick by acquiring Xavier Legette in this year's draft.
Some scouts aren't convinced that his play style is going to translate well at the pro level but he's got too many tools to fail. He may not possess elite straight-line speed but he consistently produces separation against quality corners in the SEC.
Legette's standout skill is activated once the ball is in the air. He shows an uncanny ability to win contested catches and then produce big plays with his knack for evading opposing defensive backs with his quality running with the ball after the catch.
Legette is just the sort of physical mismatch that Jalen Hurts can really take advantage off on the outside. Combining him with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith would give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares for years to come.