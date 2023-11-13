3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Eagles should be paying attention to
These three NFL Draft prospects should be drawing strong attention from the Eagles as they look to strengthen their roster next offseason.
2. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
The Eagles' brass understands they can never have enough edge rushing talent in the front seven. Since Haason Reddick can't be counted on to play at a high level forever it makes complete sense for Philadelphia to look to land a quality edge in this year's draft.
Landon Jackson isn't getting a ton of first-round buzz at the moment but look for that to change as the pre-draft process chugs along. Playing for an underwhelming Arkansas team is preventing him from getting the national attention he deserves.
Jackson's size is the first thing that jumps off the screen when watching his film. He measures in at 6-foot-7 and still moves around like a much smaller edge rusher. Combine that with the fact that he's played his best football against high-level competition and it's easy to see why his draft stock is set to climb once evaluators can spend time with his tape.
He won't be ready to step in and fill Reddick's shoes right away but a year learning under the accomplished veteran could be a perfect recipe for success for Jackson. He has too many traits to ignore when Philadelphia goes on the clock at the end of the first round. He's just the sort of gamble Roseman likes to take at that point in the draft.