3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Packers should be paying attention to
The Packers are off to an ugly 2-5 start. It's time for Green Bay to start watching these three NFL Draft prospects.
1. Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame
Much of the rationale behind selecting Fashanu can also be applied to Alt. The Notre Dame tackle has the advantage of being a superior scheme fit in Green Bay's downhill running system.
That's an impressive quality for such a tall offensive lineman. Alt towers over opposing defenders with his 6-foot-7 frame. He looks more like a power forward than a starting tackle when he's working against edge rushers in space.
What sets Alt apart from the competition is his willingness to get dirty in the trenches. He can set the edge with force in a way that many tackles in his draft class cannot. It's hard to envision a scenario where Alt doesn't land with a team and man their starting left tackle spot for the next decade.
Landing an elite tackle like Alt in next year's draft doesn't mean the Packers have to commit to Love for the long haul. He can help whomever they line up under center in the coming years. It's just the sort of draft pick smart franchises make to keep their options open while they gather more data.