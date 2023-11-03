3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Packers should be paying attention to
The Packers are off to an ugly 2-5 start. It's time for Green Bay to start watching these three NFL Draft prospects.
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Love still has a lot of support inside the Packers' locker room, but a long losing streak to end the year could change things in a hurry for the first-year starter. If that happens, Green Bay has to at least consider the idea of drafting a quarterback with an early pick in Round 1.
Williams has, for the moment, fallen behind Drake Maye in the race to be the No. 1 overall pick. He could still go as high as No. 2 which might keep him outside Green Bay's reach. If the USC star drops to the bottom half of the top-10 he will become a serious consideration for the team's brain trust.
In many ways, Williams has become a victim of his own hype this year. He's made some poor decisions but he's not blessed with an elite supporting cast. His combination of mobility and elite arm talent still makes him a potential generational talent at the game's most important position.
It might seem unfair to pull the plug on Love after one year as a starter, but the Packers can't afford to pass on a new quarterback on sentimentality. They have to get that position right if they're going to become NFC North title contenders again. Williams might struggle early, but it would be foolish to bet against him being a high-level starter after he has the chance to learn on the job at the pro level.