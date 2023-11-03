3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Patriots should be paying attention to
The latest New England Patriots loss made it clear the team needs a change at quarterback. With their high NFL Draft pick this year, they should be focusing on one position and one position only.
By Nick Villano
2. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
It's been Maye and Williams at the top of draft boards all season long. Drake Maye is built like the modern quarterbacks that have dominated the league. He's athletic with incredible vision for the play. He also has a big arm, which is something the Patriots can build off with their interesting set of receivers.
Maye just looks like a quarterback. He stands 6-foot-4 and he has the size to survive being a quarterback in the NFL. His ability to throw in tight windows is an underrated quality in his game. You need to be able to get the ball in between defenders at the next level. Having that kind of confidence in college should translate to the NFL.
This might be who the Patriots prefer between Maye and Williams. Maye builds his game with his talents, but it's his decision-making that leads his Tar Heels to wins. He can make lemonade with whatever lemons his receivers and offensive line give him. That's crucial for these early years in New England while they reform the roster to fit the next generation.
Some are calling for Maye to go first overall to either the Cardinals or the Bears. The Carolina Panthers would not be taking a quarterback after taking Bryce Young last season, so there's a chance the Patriots can choose between one of these two. It might even be worth throwing away some wins to make sure Maye or Williams are the quarterback of the future.