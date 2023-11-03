3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Patriots should be paying attention to
The latest New England Patriots loss made it clear the team needs a change at quarterback. With their high NFL Draft pick this year, they should be focusing on one position and one position only.
By Nick Villano
1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
This one would come later in the draft, whether the Patriots win a couple of nothing games at the end of the season or if they trade down in the draft. Still, there are some interesting names being discussed in the middle of the first round. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has been discussed, but the Patriots have someone too similar in Mac Jones and don't want to ride that train again. Texas' Quinn Ewers is getting a lot of love, but we're not loving the fit there. Again, he's too much of the same. Oregon's Bo Nix, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and LSU's Jayden Daniels has seen their name mentioned as a top QB prospect.
However, the Patriots should be looking at Washington's Michael Penix Jr. The journeyman quarterback has always had the tools. We saw it at Indiana, when he had some brilliant performances including 491 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State.
Penix's biggest issue is injury. All three of his Indiana seasons ended on the sideline, including two he lost due to a torn ACL. It's something the Patriots will ponder hard, but it could allow the Patriots to trade back and acquire more draft capital while still getting what could be the most talented QB in the class.
The hope is the Patriots take one of the top two players on the board, but Penix would be a great consolation prize if Maye and Williams are taken before they pick.