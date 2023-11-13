3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Seahawks should be paying attention to
The Seahawks need to add talent via next year's draft to gain ground on the 49ers. Here are three prospects who could help Seattle achieve that goal.
1. Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
Chris Braswell is just the sort of powerful edge-rusher that Carroll would love to add to his front seven. He might lack the perimeter burst to appeal to some teams, but the Seahawks value power rushers just as much as they do finesse from the outside.
Specifically, landing Braswell would give Seattle's edge-rushing group some much-needed versatility. They have plenty of speed guys but sometimes they don't have the physicality required to collapse the pocket from the inside.
The team traded for Leonard Williams to help solve that problem but Braswell would give them another guy capable of bull-rushing from the inside. His potential to do it from the second level would really give the Seahawks some scheme versatility they don't possess this season.
The Seahawks could certainly opt for a twitchier edge-rushing prospect in the back half of Round 1 but Braswell has the sort of brute force that should appeal to the organization. He may not want to pose with his shirt off a la D.K. Metcalf but he's got the type of intense bravado that should endear him to Carroll and the team's coaching staff.