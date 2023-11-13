3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Seahawks should be paying attention to
The Seahawks need to add talent via next year's draft to gain ground on the 49ers. Here are three prospects who could help Seattle achieve that goal.
2. Graham Barton, G, Duke
Injuries have prevented Graham Barton from elevating his draft stock at Duke this season but the Seahawks can look back on his tape from last season to see why he's worthy of a first-round pick. The biggest question about Barton's transition to life in the NFL is just where on the offensive line he should line up at the next level.
That versatility would be a big key for a Seahawks offensive line that needs to provide quarterback Geno Smith with a clean platform to throw from. Most scouts believe he should shift inside to guard or center to best take advantage of his skill set. It's easy to see Barton earning significant snaps at either spot for the Seahawks in the very near future.
The argument against taking Barton in Round 1 is that it doesn't represent good positional value. Quality starting guards can be found in later rounds. Carroll isn't a coach who firmly subscribes to the idea of positional value. See his trade for safety Jamal Adams as a great opportunity of Carroll's willingness to buck conventional wisdom on that front.
Barton is a good football player who can help the Seahawks at multiple spots. Some might see him as an expensive insurance policy in Round 1 but injuries happen up front in the modern NFL. Barton is the sort of offensive lineman who can come in and start double-digit games right away for the Seahawks next year.