3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Seahawks should be paying attention to
The Seahawks need to add talent via next year's draft to gain ground on the 49ers. Here are three prospects who could help Seattle achieve that goal.
This year's edition of the Seattle Seahawks looks like they have a puncher's chance of making a deep postseason run if things break right for head coach Pete Carroll and his staff. Landing one more difference-maker in next year's NFL Draft could turn Seattle from fringe contenders to bona fide favorites in the NFC West.
Landing a high-impact starter towards the bottom of Round 1 isn't going to be easy for the team's front office but it's far from impossible. Seattle has the balanced roster talent required to take the best player available rather than reaching for positional needs. That's a recipe for success in the draft.
Carroll tends to focus on prospects with elite physical traits. He isn't afraid to go against the grain for a guy with toughness even if he doesn't have perfect measurables. Seahawks fans should keep a close eye on these three intriguing prospects as the pre-draft process moves forward.
3. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
There's a strong chance that Kool-Aid McKinstry won't be on the board when Seattle goes on the clock but if he is, look for Carroll to send the pick in immediately. He's just the sort of toolsy cornerback that Seattle wants to build their defense around.
If there's one criticism about the Alabama cornerback's game is that he plays things a bit too passively on the outside. The Seahawks have a coaching staff who can help him learn to take more chances to become a turnover machine.
Adding McKinstry to an already strong cornerback room would give the Seahawks arguably the best secondary in the NFL. Going from good to great in that department could easily earn Seattle another win or two next year. That's great value for a first-round pick for a team that's already solidly in the playoff mix.