3 problems Giants need to fix after Week 3 disaster
The Giants were not competitive in their Week 2 loss to the 49ers. Brian Daboll and his coaching staff need to fix these three issues to right the ship.
Problems the Giants need to fix: 1. The Giants need to find a way to throw the ball vertically
It's no sin to struggle to push the ball down the field against arguably the top pass-rushing unit in the NFL. Quarterback Daniel Jones throwing the ball 32 times for just 137 yards still represents a massive failure by the Giants in San Francisco.
If that history repeats itself this week it will equal another ugly scoreline for New York. Jones may not be the most accurate passer in the NFL, but he does possess quality arm strength. He needs to losen up the Seahawks defense by taking some deep shots down the field in the first quarter on Monday night.
Getting the ball to tight end Darren Waller might be the most effective way to increase Jones' depth of target. He was targeted seven times last week but only managed to catch three balls for 20 yards. Waller has the right combination of size and speed to trouble the Seahawks down the seam. It's crucial for Jones to complete a big ball or two to his star tight end to improve his offensive efficiency.
The wide receiver corps has to be a factor in this regard as well. It isn't a star-studded personnel group, but rookie Jalin Hyatt was drafted specifically to give the offense a dangerous vertical threat. Integrating him into the Week 4 game plan could be a tonic for his offense's most profound ill.