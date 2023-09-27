3 problems Giants need to fix after Week 3 disaster
The Giants were not competitive in their Week 2 loss to the 49ers. Brian Daboll and his coaching staff need to fix these three issues to right the ship.
Problems the Giants need to fix: 2. New York must manufacture a running game against the Seahawks
Some fans mgiht excuse the Giants for failing to run the football against the 49ers with Saquon Barkley missing due to injury. Rushing the ball just 11 times for a paltry total of 29 yards should not be acceptable under any circumstances.
The relatively good news is thatBarkley does have a chance to be healthy enough to play on Monday night. His potential return to the lineup would give his offense a much-needed jolt of energy. Even if he doesn't recover in time to play, it's imperative that Daboll commit to the run even if they fall behind early.
Matt Breida doesn't provide the same star power in the backfield that Barkley does, but he's capable of grinding out yards against the Seahawks' defense. It might be time to feed rookie Eric Gray some carries as well. He flashed big-play ability during his collegiate career and could pressure Seattle on the perimeter with his speed from the running back position.
Even if the Giants don't run the ball effectively this week they need to stick with it to make sure Daniel Jones and the passing game aren't forced to throw the ball too often. Jones' ideal passing total should stay under 30 if New York is going to earn the victory. That means the run game has to be utilized early and often by the Giants.