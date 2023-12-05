3 prospects Orioles should trade for Dylan Cease, 1 they shouldn't
The Baltimore Orioles have more than enough prospect capital to execute a Dylan Cease trade without parting with their best prospect.
The Orioles should make Coby Mayo available in a Dylan Cease trade
Coby Mayo is ranked right behind Kjerstad on the Orioles' top prospect list, and is the 27th-ranked prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline. The fact that he's fourth on the Orioles list and 27th overall just speaks to how absurdly talented the Orioles farm is.
Like Kjerstad, Mayo spent his minor league season splitting time between AA and AAA and absolutely crushing baseballs. Mayo wound up slashing .290/.410/.564 with 29 home runs and 99 RBI in 140 games this past season. He was, without a doubt, one of the best hitters in minor league baseball. For reference, only six qualified hitters in the majors had a higher OPS than Mayo's .974 mark from this past season.
He's just 21 years old and considering the fact that he had a .905 OPS in 62 AAA games, he's undoubtedly ready for the majors. The Orioles have their left side of the infield locked in already, while the White Sox could really use improvement there.
Yoan Moncada is set to earn $24.8 million this season, but has a club option which the White Sox will almost certainly decline prior to the 2025 season. Chicago could easily move Moncada to second base or even find a trade for him and slide Mayo in at third. Mayo is nothing more than a luxury for Baltimore at this point, and they should be looking to cash in on him while his value is extremely high.