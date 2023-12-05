3 prospects Orioles should trade for Dylan Cease, 1 they shouldn't
The Baltimore Orioles have more than enough prospect capital to execute a Dylan Cease trade without parting with their best prospect.
The Orioles should make Samuel Basallo available in a Dylan Cease trade
Samuel Basallo was yet another fast-riser through the Orioles system this past season. He was ranked 19th on Baltimore's top prospect list at the end of the 2022 season, and is now ranked right behind Mayo, fifth overall. He's currently the 46th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list.
Like virtually everybody else in this Orioles system, Basallo had a huge year offensively. He slashed .313/.402/.551 overall with 20 home runs and 86 RBI in 114 games this past season. What makes it more impressive is he made his way up from Single-A, through High-A, and finished his season at AA. Three levels in one season is hard to do, and Basallo did it.
His age makes it even more impressive. This Orioles prospect is just 19 years old, and is at the AA level. He only played four games in AA but had seven hits in 15 at-bats including a double and a triple. Quite impressive.
The White Sox did just acquire Edgar Quero in the deal that sent Lucas Giolito to the Angels at the trade deadline, but Basallo is higher-ranked than Quero and can also play first base. Baltimore obviously has no need for him with Adley Rutschman locked in behind the dish for the next decade, and Chicago could use all the talent they can get. This is a player they should be asking for and Baltimore should be willing to give up in order to get their ace.