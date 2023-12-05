3 prospects Orioles should trade for Dylan Cease, 1 they shouldn't
The Baltimore Orioles have more than enough prospect capital to execute a Dylan Cease trade without parting with their best prospect.
Jackson Holliday has to be untouchable in a Dylan Cease trade
Not only is Jackson Holliday the top prospect in the Orioles system, he's the best prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. The Orioles selected Holliday first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft and he's already on the brink of the majors. In fact, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see the 20-year-old slot in at shortstop when the Orioles take on the Angels for their season opener.
Basallo's ascension through Baltimore's system was impressive as he played in three different levels this past season, but Holliday topped that by playing in four! He began the season in Single-A and worked his way all the way up to AAA, appearing in 19 games for the Norfolk Tides. Holliday excelled every step of the way and already looks like a future superstar.
With Gunnar Henderson looking like their long-term third baseman, the Orioles can have the best left side of the infield for a long time with Holliday alongside him at shortstop. That's what makes Coby Mayo expendable.
Even if Holliday isn't quite ready to make his debut on Opening Day he will certainly play a big role on the Orioles not only in 2024, but for many years to come. He should not be included in any offseason trades, no matter who is available.