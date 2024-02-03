3 PWHL players who sparkled in 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star Weekend
The PWHL took center stage on Thursday night at the NHL All-Star Weekend. Here are three players who shined in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.
By Marci Rubin
1. Savannah Harmon
There’s no doubt that Savannah Harmon, a defenseman for PWHL Ottawa, was the star of the showcase. With a hat trick and two assists, she was involved in all five goals by Team King. Harmon scored one goal in the first period and two in the second. She contributed one assist in the first period and one in the second.
A hat trick in a short 20-minute game is an impressive feat. What makes it even more impressive is that Harmon is a defenseman. Team King threw their gloves on the ice to celebrate the hat trick. Their triumph was in large part thanks to Harmon.
These three women, and all other players who participated, made the night special. It was a successful night for women’s hockey, with their first official participation in the NHL All-Star Weekend as the PWHL.