3 PWHL players who sparkled in 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star Weekend
The PWHL took center stage on Thursday night at the NHL All-Star Weekend. Here are three players who shined in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.
By Marci Rubin
2. Alex Carpenter
PWHL New York forward Alex Carpenter stood out in the showcase on Team Kloss. Carpenter’s team may have fallen to their opponents on Thursday night, but they put up a fight which she contributed to. Carpenter tallied a goal and an assist in the game.
The goal was unassisted off a turnover. She capitalized on a mistake by opposing goaltender Ann-Renee Desbians to open the scoring for Team Kloss.
Carpenter has been a top player in the PWHL in its inaugural season. She’s currently tied for most points in the PWHL with nine points after the first month of the season. With six assists, she’s tied for second in the league. The 3-on-3 game highlighted how exceptional Carpenter has been this season.