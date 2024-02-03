3 PWHL players who sparkled in 3-on-3 Showcase at NHL All-Star Weekend
The PWHL took center stage on Thursday night at the NHL All-Star Weekend. Here are three players who shined in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.
By Marci Rubin
The PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase took place at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Two teams faced off in a 20-minute game divided into two 10-minute periods. Team King, named after Billie Jean King, played Team Kloss, named after Ilana Kloss. Women’s hockey players have participated in the NHL All-Star Weekend for five years, but this was the first time they attended as representatives of a unified professional league.
In a 3-on-3 setting, the action moves quickly. With more space on the ice, there's more offense, which usually means a high-scoring game. Thursday night’s showcase did not disappoint, with eight goals scored between the two teams over 20 minutes, which typically is one period of play. Halfway through the game, the score was tied. With a dominant second period, Team Kloss won the showcase 5-3.
Standout performances on both sides delighted the crowd of over 16,000. Here are three players who sparkled in the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.
3. Kendall Coyne Schofield
PWHL Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield was also named captain of Team King for the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. Her showcase teammates voted to appoint her as captain. The forward had a goal and an assist in the showcase, contributing to her team’s win.
Her goal in the second period pulled the game out of reach for the opposing team. She was positioned perfectly in front of the goal to tip in a pass from Savannah Harmon.
Coyne Schofield appreciates the visibility of the PWHL. “We've worked very hard for this platform,” she told NHL.com. “To be able to come out to that full building was pretty surreal." Coyne Schofield and her teammates enjoyed a night that they deserved.