3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2
It may only be Week 2, but these quarterbacks did themselves no favors with their performances on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2, No. 1: Daniel Jones in first half vs. Cardinals
What on Earth happened to the New York Giants? They shocked the world last season by making the playoffs and earning a win in the Wild Card Round over the Minnesota Vikings. They used cap space to fill out their roster and bring in some pass-catching options to give quarterback Daniel Jones more help.
Week 1, Jones and the Giants were embarrassed in a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. While things looked bleak, they had a good chance of winning in Week 2 against an Arizona Cardinals team that, on paper, has the weakest roster.
Instead, the Giants defense got torched by Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs. To make matters worse, New York's offense couldn't do anything. Yes, they were without left tackle Andrew Thomas, but the team has the talent to do something, anything, against Arizona's defense.
Through the first six quarters of the season, the Giants have failed to score a single point. With that, they may very well be the favorites to land USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft if they keep things up.
UPDATE: Meanwhile, second-half Daniel Jones was an absolute machine, leading the team from a 28-7 deficit to pick up the 31-28 comeback victory. Jones finished the game throwing for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while running for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
First half Daniel Jones and the Giants? Bad. Second half Daniel Jones and the Giants? Good.