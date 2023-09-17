3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2
It may only be Week 2, but these quarterbacks did themselves no favors with their performances on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2, No. 2: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders eked out a narrow 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos last week to start the year off 1-0. That was all well and good in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as quarterback for the Raiders. But he would have his work cut out for him in Week 2 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
Garoppolo got off to a strong start, orchestrating a five-play touchdown drive, culminating with a 16-yard pass to star wide receiver Davante Adams to take an early 7-0 lead. On their next drive, Garoppolo threw an interception, and the Bills tied things up on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. From there, things went downhill for the Raiders.
The former San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots quarterback completed 16-of-24 of his throws for 185 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
It's highly unlikely Garoppolo will get benched any time soon. But if the play doesn't improve, Raiders fans may begin calling for rookie Aidan O'Connell, who shined throughout the preseason.