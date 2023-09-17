3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2
It may only be Week 2, but these quarterbacks did themselves no favors with their performances on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
The second week of the 2023 NFL season began on Thursday, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Minnesota Vikings 34-28. But on Sunday, fans were treated to a full slate of games. However, they are short a game, as two will be held this Monday night between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Each team is set to play 17 games this season, but even playing their second game, the fanbase is going to be either overreacting with joy or entering full-on panic mode. Most of the attention will be focused on the quarterback play because they are the main facilitator of the football.
Let's look at which quarterbacks did themselves no favors and will have fans calling for them to be benched.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after NFL Week 2, No. 3: Justin Fields, Bears
One of the more disappointing starts to the season belongs to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. This offseason, the Bears did all they could to give Fields some help, including flipping the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for multiple draft picks and top wide receiver DJ Moore. With Aaron Rodgers no longer on the Green Bay Packers, this was the Bears' chance to contend in a wide-open NFC North division.
Last week, they lost 38-20 to the Jordan Love-led Packers. Next up on the schedule was another easy opponent on paper in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, it was another long day for the Bears, and Fields had a rather lackluster showing.
In the 27-17 loss, Fields completed 16-of-29 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick-six by Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett, who got one hand on the football on Fields' throw. Then there was another interception late in the fourth, where Fields forced a throw to Chase Claypool, who had three Buccaneers defenders surrounding him.
This was supposed to be the year Fields leaped into the top tier of quarterbacks in the NFC. Through two games thus far, it's not happening.