3 QBs who must be benched after Week 13, 1 who deserves more time
There are a few NFL teams stuck between a rock and a hard place at quarterback coming out of Week 13. Who should bench their QB and who should stick with him?
Give Sam Howell more time
There isn't a lot to like about the Commanders offense at the moment, but what good there is connects to Sam Howell.
He's had much better days than he had against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football though. Going 12-of-23 for 127 yards isn't going to cut it for much longer. Throwing a pick six in his third consecutive game definitely isn't long-term-starting quarterback behavior.
Still, Howell is in his first season as a starter. He's going through some growing pains. And those pains might ultimately be worth it. It's in the Commanders' best interest to let him work through it and see what kind of quarterback comes out the other side.
He makes enough plays to whet the appetite for more. It's not always pretty, but it's intriguing. And he is far from the biggest issue on offense. As so many other teams have found out this season, a quarterback change doesn't result in improvement if the rest of your offense is deficient.
Washington will likely part ways with Ron Rivera after the season, if not before. There will be a new coaching staff picked by new ownership. They'll have to decide whether or not Howell is worth sticking with. Until then, he should keep trying to prove he's the guy.