3 QBs who must be benched after Week 13, 1 who deserves more time
There are a few NFL teams stuck between a rock and a hard place at quarterback coming out of Week 13. Who should bench their QB and who should stick with him?
Bench Bailey Zappe for Malik Cunningham
The Jets have a quarterback situation so miserable it's hard to comprehend. Yet somehow, the Patriots are in a worse spot at the position.
Mac Jones looks utterly broken, so New England made the right move to go with Bailey Zappe as the starter against the Chargers. However, Zappe and the offense got blanked by LA in a showing that proves he's just the otherside of the same coin.
Zappe was 13-of-25 for 141 yards. He threw no touchdowns and took five sacks. The only thing he did manage was to avoid turnovers.
The Patriots wasted another outstanding defensive performance on a goose egg from their offense. They need something drastically different from Jones or Zappe. They need Malik Cunningham.
Cunningham may not be a good enough passer to warrant being a starting quarterback in the NFL. But he's an athletic quarterback who can make plays in other ways. He was active and dressed on Sunday but didn't play. He told reporters after the game there was a package for him at quarterback. They just didn't use it. It's time to. It's been time to.