3 quarterbacks who would be benched or cut this offseason if money was no object
Free agency is just around the corner, with the NFL Draft following soon after. Which teams would love to start over at quarterback if given the chance?
2. Only the Giants have been surprised at how badly the Daniel Jones extension has blown up in their faces
We see it all the time in sports. A perennially disappointing player miraculously musters up a career-best performance in his contract year, fooling a team that should know better into giving him a contract that he could never live up to. After guiding the Giants to the playoffs while posting personal best passing and rushing totals in first-year head coach Brian Daboll's system, Daniel Jones was that guy.
Jones parlayed that outlier of a season into a four-year, $160 million extension from the Giants, a deal made more curious by the fact that New York didn't choose to exercise its fifth-year option on Jones the year before. The deal included $92 million in guaranteed money, a figure that Giants general manager Joe Schoen surely wishes he could excise himself from now.
It was apparent immediately that the Jones contract was a mistake. In Week 1 of this year, the Giants were ripped by the Cowboys in an embarrassing 40-0 skunking as Jones was sacked seven times and picked twice on his way to only 104 passing yards on 28 attempts.
Playing behind one of the league's worst offensive lines didn't give Jones much of a chance, but he also did little to help his cause, as he led the G-Men to a 1-6 record in seven starts before tearing his ACL against the Raiders in November (he also missed three games earlier in the year with a neck injury).
Jones' nightmare of a season included only three total touchdowns and seven turnovers, and his injury now calls his status for Week 1 this upcoming season into question.
The Giants have to get through one more year with Jones before they can even think about cutting ties, but if the NFL gave out Get Out of Jail Free cards, they'd certainly use one now.