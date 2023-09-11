Giants fans turn on Daniel Jones after miserable start vs. Cowboys
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants entered the 2023 season with promise. They made the playoffs last year, earned a win over the Minnesota Vikings, and added talent this offseason with more cap space to work with. One of their big moves of the offseason was retaining quarterback Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million contract.
New York looked to start off their season on a high note with a win over the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, the latter of whom they have never beaten since he was drafted in 2016. The Giants started strong, getting into field goal range on their opening drive. But a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown ended any promise the team had.
From there, Jones and the offense pulled a disappearing act. In the first half, Jones completed just one of six pass attempts for zero yards. Two of those five incomplete passes were interceptions. At halftime, the Giants trailed 26-0, as they were booed off the field by the fanbase at MetLife Stadium.
Jones didn't get much sympathy on social media from Giants fans and those who were watching the game.
Daniel Jones gets eviscerated after awful performance against Cowboys
After that blocked field goal attempt was returned for a touchdown, the Giants were unable to do anything on offense.
Two drives later, Jones completed a pass to running back Saquon Barkley, who fumbled the football after a hit by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, and cornerback Daron Bland returned it for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Jones attempted a pass to new tight end Darren Waller, but it was well off target. By that, we mean right into the hands of cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys would respond with a two-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard, giving the team a 26-0 lead.
While Jones didn't do himself any favors on Sunday night, he didn't exactly have time to make plays. the offensive line, particularly the right side of the line, collapsed numerous times throughout the game, leaving Jones vulnerable in the pocket. In the first half alone, Jones was sacked four times.
At one point in the game, Jones was pressured 15 times on 22 dropbacks, per the NBC broadcast.
As if things weren't bad enough for Giants fans who spent money on tickets to see the team compete in prime time, there was pouring rain multiple times.
Giants fans will certainly hope that this is the worst they will see this team play this season. Next week, they face off against the Arizona Cardinals, who put up a fight in a losing effort to the Washington Commanders in Week 1.