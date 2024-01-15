3 Rams who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff exit
These three players won't be back on the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 season after their heartbreaking playoff exit.
1. John Johnson III, S
John Johnson III played each of his first four years with the Rams before eventually signing a three-year deal to join the Browns ahead of the 2021 season. Johnson didn't live up to expectations in Cleveland and was cut after just two of those three seasons.
Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake wound up getting most of the reps at safety, and Johnson didn't do much as a result of that. He wasn't bad when he saw the field, but he only played 46% of the defensive snaps.
The Rams will presumably prioritize bringing Fuller back as the veteran was a consistent starter for the team, leaving Johnson as the likely odd-man out. Johnson had played at least 92% of the defensive snaps in each of the last five seasons and had never finished a season playing fewer than 67% of the defensive snaps, so this was quite the drop-off.
He's another player that is not an impossibility to return to the Rams as he's been very familiar with the team and has had success in a Rams uniform, but with his role being reduced greatly in 2023, it certainly feels unlikely that the Rams will have much interest in pursuing a reunion.