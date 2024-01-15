3 Rams who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff exit
These three players won't be back on the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 season after their heartbreaking playoff exit.
2. Carson Wentz, QB
The Rams opted to sign Carson Wentz in the middle of the season when Matthew Stafford injured his thumb. He had missed a game and backup QB Brett Rypien struggled in his place, so Wentz deemed the Rams as his path to potentially get some playing time and earn some trust back after failed stints in Indianapolis and Washington.
Wentz got his chance to play in Week 18 with the Rams already having a playoff spot secured and he played pretty well, completing 17 of his 24 throws for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams win.
This all comes down to opportunity. Wentz is going to seek an opportunity to start, as he should. He's a former MVP and certainly has the talent to perform at a high level even if the last couple of years have been rough.
In all likelihood, Wentz will not get the starting spot that he desires, but he should get a backup role somewhere. Stafford's injury issues the last couple of seasons could draw Wentz to re-sign with the Rams, but he'll probably choose to go to a place with a bit of a worse situation in the quarterback room.