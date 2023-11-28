3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The ACC/SEC Challenge and a critical Big Ten matchup should set the stage for some upset potential in college basketball.
No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (At Virginia 11/29)
Let's stick with the ACC/SEC Challenge for our next potential upset victim in No. 14 Texas A&M. The early results have been strong for the Aggies, whose only loss came to Florida Atlantic in the ESPN Events Invitational last week and has road wins over Ohio State and SMU already.
Expectations are high for the Aggies, who rode a late-season surge into the NCAA Tournament a year ago and have built on their strong finish at the start of this season. While Texas A&M has been battle-tested in the early going, they have not had the experience of playing a rugged defensive team like Virginia yet.
The Pack Line defense remains strong for Tony Bennett's team as the Cavaliers allow just 53.8 points per game. Virginia has used its defense to race off to a 5-1 start that includes wins over another SEC school in Florida and West Virginia, which the Cavaliers topped 56-54 on a neutral floor last week.
Playing in Charlottesville isn't easy as Virginia is already 3-0 at home and its student section is among the rowdiest in the ACC. Texas A&M hasn't seen a road environment or a defense like this yet, leaving them very vulnerable to an upset if they aren't able to execute against the Pack Line.