3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The ACC/SEC Challenge and a critical Big Ten matchup should set the stage for some upset potential in college basketball.
There was a lot of exciting action during Feast Week in college basketball, including our fair share of upsets. While Kansas falling to Marquette in the Maui Invitational wouldn't really qualify, Alabama losing to Ohio State on a neutral floor certainly does, and that was one of the shots called in this space last week.
The Crimson Tide paid the price for that stumble, dropping from No. 17 all the way to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll, and they won't be the last ranked team to fall victim to an upset this season. Let's take a look at three more potential upset victims in the next seven days, beginning with a pair of matchups from the ACC/SEC Challenge.
No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (At Arkansas 11/29)
Thanks to realignment and TV contract changes, the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge is no more. In its place is the ACC/SEC Challenge, which sees some top programs in two huge Power 5 leagues face off for non-conference bragging rights.
The top target for SEC schools is a shot at Duke, which has looked like one of the best teams in the country in the early going with its lone loss coming at home to now-No. 2 Arizona on Nov. 10. There hasn't been a really dangerous road test for the Blue Devils yet but they will get one on Wednesday at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks have stumbled a bit in the early going but this team was ranked in the Preseason Top 25 for a reason and Eric Musselman will be motivated for revenge after the Blue Devils knocked out the Razorbacks in the 2022 Elite Eight. Going to Fayetteville is never easy either so Duke may get knocked off if they aren't careful.