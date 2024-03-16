3 Ravens perfect free agent targets to still sign who'd push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Ravens went down in a stunning defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, but as we look at what is left in free agency there are still moves they can make that will help push them over the top.
By Jack Posey
The Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Baltimore Ravens in their tracks in the AFC Championship. After a special season ended prematurely, the focus shifted to the offseason.
The Ravens struck early, re-signing receiver Nelson Agholor. They made a key move as the new league year signaled the start of a free agent frenzy, franchise tagging defensive lineman Justin Maduibke before agreeing to a four-year extension with him.
The Ravens lost two key contributors on the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone, both to division rivals, but they would sign hulking back Derrick Henry in what is a dream pairing for both parties.
The Ravens have never been big spenders in free agency, but their signings are always contributors. At this stage in free agency, most of the talent is already off the board, but many proven contributors are still out there.
Justin Simmons, safety
Justin Simmons would be a perfect pairing for the Ravens. Simmons has been a perennial Pro Bowl safety for the Broncos but was cut for cap-related reasons.
With the loss of Geno Stone, the Ravens will be looking for a ball hawk to step in and replace Stone’s seven-interception season. Simmons would be a key piece for new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, allowing him more freedom for where Simmons, Marcus Williams, and Kyle Hamilton can all play on the field. The 30-year-old former first-round pick racked up 30 career interceptions in his illustrious eight-year career with the Broncos.