3 Ravens perfect free agent targets to still sign who'd push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Ravens went down in a stunning defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, but as we look at what is left in free agency there are still moves they can make that will help push them over the top.
By Jack Posey
Mike Williams, wide receiver
This past year, Baltimore made significant changes to their offense to change the narrative that receivers can’t thrive in Baltimore.
First, they brought in Todd Monken to implement his offense that helped the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships. Then they signed veteran pass catchers Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham and drafted Zay Flowers, who set Ravens franchise records for a rookie receiver with 77 catches and 842 receiving yards.
And all the moves paid off, and the passing game significantly improved, helping Lamar Jackson to win his second MVP.
Just one season later, Beckham is set to be released with a post-July first designation. Defenses will play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense differently in 2024. With the addition of Henry, defenses will stack the box in an attempt to stop the run game, creating one-on-one matchups for the receivers. That is where recently released receiver Mike Williams would fit in. His six-foot-four frame is perfect for winning contested catches.
Williams has had trouble staying healthy for the Chargers but has two 1,000-yard seasons and has caught 31 touchdowns in his career. If he can stay healthy, Baltimore suddenly adds another element to their offense after getting even scarier this past week.